Chinese premier meets Eritrean president

May 16, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea in Beijing on Monday.

Hailing the solid political mutual trust and ever-closer cooperation between the two sides since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, Li said China is willing to work with Eritrea to continuously enrich the China-Eritrea strategic partnership and ensure more strategic and sustainable cooperation to achieve win-win development.

He called for further efforts to synergize economic and social development strategies, enhance communications over the formulation of industrial development plans and industrial park construction, and support the development of key industries, among others.

Li also encouraged the two sides to deepen cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, the maritime and fishing industries, water resources, energy and ore development, and foster new cooperation growth points in the digital, green and blue economies. China will continue to provide assistance within its own capacity for Eritrea's social and economic development.

The two sides should practice closer coordination in regional and international affairs, stay committed to true multilateralism, resolutely oppose power politics and bullying, and defend the common interests of China and Eritrea and developing countries at large, Li said.

While thanking China for its firm support of Eritrea's independence and development, Afwerki expressed appreciation for China's important contributions to safeguarding world peace and opening up a new path of modernization.

Eritrea is willing to strengthen friendly cooperation with China, learn from China's experience, jointly oppose hegemonism, and work together to build a more fair and just international order, Afwerki said.

