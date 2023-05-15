"Foot-lift" beef: A standing-room-only delicacy from Leshan

Foot-lift beef, or qiaojiaoniurou, is a well-known dish from Leshan, a city in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. This slow-cooked beef soup, made from the internal organs of a bull, is not just a local favorite but also a recognized part of the intangible cultural heritage of Leshan.

The dish's history goes back to the 1930s when a traditional Chinese medicine doctor created it by chance. He added leftover beef offal to his medicinal soup, resulting in a tasty and healthful delicacy. The soup became so popular that it often attracted large crowds. Due to limited seating, some patrons would stand while eating, with one foot propping them up. This unique dining style led to the name "foot-lift" beef.

