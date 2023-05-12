Chinese characters you can eat

(People's Daily App) 15:45, May 12, 2023

In ancient times, Chinese people wrote characters on bamboo slips, silk or paper with a brush dipped in ink. Creative pastry cooks in Huangshan city, once called Huizhou, came up with a brilliant idea of combining Chinese calligraphy with tasty pastry. Using soybean flour dough as paper and ground black sesame seeds as ink and after sophisticated procedures of flattening, cutting, folding and stretching, the cooks present the unique qianzidoutang, or soybean candy with a character on it.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)