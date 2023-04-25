Have a bite of North China's shaomai

(People's Daily App) 15:38, April 25, 2023

Shaomai, a steamed bun with a thin crystal wrapper and mutton filling in the shape of a flower, is a famous local delicacy in Hohhot, capital of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Click on the video to enjoy the savory treat and have a look at how this popular snack is made.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Lou Qingqing)

