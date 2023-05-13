Chinese FM urges Europe to jointly oppose ideological, bloc confrontation

May 13, 2023

OSLO, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China and Europe should jointly oppose and resist ideological and bloc confrontation, and inject more stability, certainty and positive energy into world peace and development, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said here on Friday.

Qin made the remarks when meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt. He said that facing the turbulent international situation, China has always treated Norway and Europe as its cooperative partners.

He said that the development of China-Norway relations maintains a good momentum, and that China is willing to strengthen personnel exchanges, explore cooperation potentials, foster green growth and enhance multilateral cooperation with the Norwegian side.

China will adhere to high-level opening-up, provide a favorable investment environment for enterprises from all over the world, and deepen bilateral trade and investment cooperation with Norway, he added.

As next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Norway, both sides should take advantage of this opportunity to push bilateral relations to a new height, enrich bilateral cooperation and bring about more fruitful results, Qin said.

Huitfeldt said that Norway cherishes dialogue and cooperation with China and sticks to the one-China policy. She looks forward to more exchanges at all levels after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huitfeldt said Norway appreciates China's role in the process of protecting biodiversity and is willing to carry out constructive cooperation with China on green transition and other fields.

Both Norway and China have benefited from international free trade, and Norway does not support "decoupling and breaking chains," Huitfeldt said, adding that the Norwegian business community looks forward to deepening economic and trade cooperation with China and promoting trade facilitation.

Qin also expounded China's principle and position on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet and human rights, stressing that these issues are related to China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

China advocates dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect in order to strengthen understanding, increase trust and clear up doubts, but firmly opposes external interference, Qin said.

The two also exchanged views on international and regional issues such as the Ukraine crisis.

Qin introduced China's principle and position on the Ukraine crisis and the work it has done, emphasizing that China has always stood on the side of peace and has been promoting peace and talks since the first day of the crisis, demonstrating the role of a responsible major country.

The conflict is taking place in Europe thus Europe should play a leading role for a way out and achieve long-term peace and stability in the region through dialogue and negotiation, Qin said.

The two also witnessed the signing of a new version of the bilateral agreement for the avoidance of double taxation.

