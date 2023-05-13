Preview of making of Jurassic World Live Tour show presented in Canada
Cast members rehearse during a behind-the-scene preview of the Jurassic World Live Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 12, 2023. The behind-the-scene preview of the making of the Jurassic World Live Tour show was presented here on Friday. The show will be held here from May 19 to May 28. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Cast members rehearse during a behind-the-scene preview of the Jurassic World Live Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 12, 2023. The behind-the-scene preview of the making of the Jurassic World Live Tour show was presented here on Friday. The show will be held here from May 19 to May 28. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Members of the media interview a behind-the-scene preview of the Jurassic World Live Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 12, 2023. The behind-the-scene preview of the making of the Jurassic World Live Tour show was presented here on Friday. The show will be held here from May 19 to May 28. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A member of the media takes a closer look at the head of a "dinosaur" during a behind-the-scene preview of the Jurassic World Live Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 12, 2023. The behind-the-scene preview of the making of the Jurassic World Live Tour show was presented here on Friday. The show will be held here from May 19 to May 28. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Cast members rehearse during a behind-the-scene preview of the Jurassic World Live Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 12, 2023. The behind-the-scene preview of the making of the Jurassic World Live Tour show was presented here on Friday. The show will be held here from May 19 to May 28. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A cast member tries to maneuver a "dinosaur" practice rig during a behind-the-scene preview of the Jurassic World Live Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 12, 2023. The behind-the-scene preview of the making of the Jurassic World Live Tour show was presented here on Friday. The show will be held here from May 19 to May 28. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Cast members rehearse during a behind-the-scene preview of the Jurassic World Live Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 12, 2023. The behind-the-scene preview of the making of the Jurassic World Live Tour show was presented here on Friday. The show will be held here from May 19 to May 28. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scientists validate "restaurant dinosaur tracks"
- Chinese scientists reveal evolutionary history of pterosaurs
- Dinosaur fossils discovered in China's Yunnan
- Jurassic Quest exhibition draws visitors in Vancouver, Canada
- World’s best-preserved duck-billed dinosaur embryo fossils discovered in China
- Armored dinosaur fossil from Early Jurassic found in China
- Dinosaur embryo study supports ancestral link to birds
- Chinese scientists discover new dinosaur unearthed in Inner Mongolia
- People visit exhibition of dinosaurs at museum in Israel
- Newly-found dinosaur footprints seen at excavation site in SE China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.