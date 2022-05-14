Jurassic Quest exhibition draws visitors in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 10:23, May 14, 2022

A life-size dinosaur model is displayed at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022. Featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs, fossil displays and interactive shows, the exhibition will be held from May 13 to May 15 in Vancouver. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People watch a raptor show at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022.

Life-size dinosaur models are displayed at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022.

Life-size dinosaur models are displayed at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022.

People look at a life-size dinosaur model at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022.

