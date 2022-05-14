Jurassic Quest exhibition draws visitors in Vancouver, Canada
A life-size dinosaur model is displayed at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022. Featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs, fossil displays and interactive shows, the exhibition will be held from May 13 to May 15 in Vancouver. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People watch a raptor show at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022. Featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs, fossil displays and interactive shows, the exhibition will be held from May 13 to May 15 in Vancouver. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Life-size dinosaur models are displayed at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022. Featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs, fossil displays and interactive shows, the exhibition will be held from May 13 to May 15 in Vancouver. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Life-size dinosaur models are displayed at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022. Featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs, fossil displays and interactive shows, the exhibition will be held from May 13 to May 15 in Vancouver. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People look at a life-size dinosaur model at the Jurassic Quest exhibition at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2022. Featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs, fossil displays and interactive shows, the exhibition will be held from May 13 to May 15 in Vancouver. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- World’s best-preserved duck-billed dinosaur embryo fossils discovered in China
- Armored dinosaur fossil from Early Jurassic found in China
- Dinosaur embryo study supports ancestral link to birds
- Chinese scientists discover new dinosaur unearthed in Inner Mongolia
- People visit exhibition of dinosaurs at museum in Israel
- Newly-found dinosaur footprints seen at excavation site in SE China
- Evidence of early Jurassic dinosaur tracks found in SW China
- 100-mln-year old fossilized dinosaur footprints discovered in east China
- Chinese scientists discover bizarre winged dinosaur
- Scientists discover dinosaur-era bird fossil with unlaid egg
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.