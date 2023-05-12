Chinese vice premier extends greetings to country's nurses

Xinhua) 08:46, May 12, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the Peking University First Hospital and extends greetings to all nurses in the country ahead of International Nurses Day in Beijing, capital of China, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese vice premier Liu Guozhong on Thursday extended greetings to all nurses in the country ahead of International Nurses Day, which falls on Friday.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a visit to the Peking University First Hospital in Beijing.

In recent years, China's nursing sector has seen notable development, and its service capacity has continued to improve, Liu said. He praised the diligence of nurses and commended their contributions to the country's major, decisive victory over COVID-19.

Liu highlighted the necessity of improving the nursing services system and enhancing the cultivation of professionals in the sector. He also said that working conditions of nurses should be further improved.

