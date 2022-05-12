Home>>
In numbers：International Nurses Day
(Ecns.cn) 10:04, May 12, 2022
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China home to over 5 million registered nurses
- Millennial Chinese nurse striving to improve self-worth with sincere service
- Battle against COVID-19: a medical worker’s 12 hours
- China should step up training, education of nurses: senior nurse
- Return of the hero: infected nurse returns to frontline to fight COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.