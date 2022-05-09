Millennial Chinese nurse striving to improve self-worth with sincere service

People's Daily) 15:24, May 09, 2022

Ren Jing is a nurse of the Beijing Social Welfare Institution 1 and have been working for 11 years as a caregiver. When she was fresh in the elderly-care industry, she felt perplexed because she were not sure if she was qualified for this job. Later, she recognize she can learn from what the elderly say and do which is a valuable treasure. She signed up for the National Elderly-Care Professional Skills Competition in 2019, and won the first place. She thinks as long as we have faith and work earnestly, we are making contributions to the society and also proving our worth.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)