International Nurses Day: pay respect to male nurses

Xinhua) 08:35, May 13, 2022

Nurse Zhang Guo checks the surgery equipments at an operating room at the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 10, 2022. The importance of male nurses is widely acknowledged as they are usually employed in labor-intense units such as ICUs, meaning frequent night shifts and long working hours.

Nurse Chen Jiangbo works at a ward of the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 10, 2022.

Nurse Wang Yin checks medical equipment at the ICU of the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 10, 2022.

Nurse Li Guimei checks a patient's conditions at a ward of the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 10, 2022.

Nurse Qiu Jian completes nursing records at a ward of the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 11, 2022.

Nurse Zhang Guo works at the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 10, 2022.

Nurse Qiu Jian works at a ward of the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 11, 2022.

Nurse Qiu Jian works at a ward of the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 11, 2022.

Nurse Li Guimei works at a ward of the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in Guizhou, southwest China's Guiyang Province, May 11, 2022.

