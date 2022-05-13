International Nurses Day marked across China

Xinhua) 08:37, May 13, 2022

A nurse takes care of a newborn baby at a hospital in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 12, 2022. The number of registered nurses in China has grown with an average annual rate of 8 percent over the past 10 years, reaching 5.02 million at the end of 2021, the National Health Commission said Wednesday, ahead of International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

A nurse checks the dripping speed for a patient at a hospital in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

A nurse bandages the wound for a patient at a hospital in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

Nurses take care of newborn babies at a hospital in Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a school in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Su Yongzhu/Xinhua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

A nurse prepares medicine at a hospital in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Li Jun/Xinhua)

A nurse takes care of a patient at a hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

A nurse works at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in a hospital in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A nurse takes care of a newborn baby at a hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

Nurses prepare medicine at a hospital in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Xiao Yahui/Xinhua)

A nurse cleans medical equipment at a hospital in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Qirui/Xinhua)

Medical workers rush to an ambulance at a hospital in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

A nurse takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a community in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A nurse prepares to distribute medicine at a hospital in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

A nurse takes care of a newborn baby at a hospital in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Cao Liang/Xinhua)

A nurse prepares for a surgery at a hospital in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Nurses work at a hospital in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Deng Gang/Xinhua)

A nurse sterilizes medical equipment at a hospital in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Ye Shunqiang/Xinhua)

A nurse prepares medicine at a hospital in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Li Lei/Xinhua)

A nurse takes care of a newborn baby at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in a hospital in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

