Hu Yuting elected governor of China's Jilin
(Xinhua) 13:54, May 06, 2023
CHANGCHUN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Hu Yuting was elected governor of northeast China's Jilin Province by the provincial legislature on Saturday.
The 14th Jilin Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its second session.
Hu was appointed deputy governor and acting governor of the province in April.
