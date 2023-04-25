State Council to oversee probe into Zhejiang factory fire

Xinhua) 16:01, April 25, 2023

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation into a factory fire that occurred in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 17, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

The fire broke out in a building in an industrial area of Wuyi County and killed 11 people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)