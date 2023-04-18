11 dead in east China factory fire

Xinhua) 14:26, April 18, 2023

This aerial photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows the site of a fire at a factory building in Wuyi County of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

HANGZHOU, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Eleven people were dead after a fire broke out at a factory building in the city of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Monday afternoon.

The casualties were trapped on the third floor of the building in an industrial area of Wuyi County after the fire raged at around 2:04 p.m., local authorities said Tuesday. The death toll was confirmed at about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday after two rounds and search and rescue.

Investigations into the causes of the accident are underway.

