11 killed in north China cold storage fire

Xinhua) 10:50, March 29, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Eleven people died Monday in a fire at an abandoned cold storage facility in Cangxian County, Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province, said local authorities.

At around 2:30 p.m., a fire broke out at the abandoned cold storage facility at Dongcun Village, Cui'erzhuang Township, during a demolition process. It was extinguished at 10:55 p.m., according to a local government statement published Tuesday.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)