3 dead, 32 wounded in Egypt's hospital fire

Xinhua) 13:28, February 02, 2023

Security personnel and ambulances are seen outside a hospital where a fire broke out in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 1, 2023. At least three people were killed and 32 others wounded in a fire that broke out Wednesday at the charitable hospital in Cairo, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in a statement. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed and 32 others wounded in a fire that broke out Wednesday at a charitable hospital in the capital Cairo, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in a statement.

The accident took place at the radiology department of the hospital located in the El Matareya district and 12 ambulances were sent to the scene, according to the ministry's spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar.

The injured suffered from burns, fractures or suffocation, and most of them have been taken to nearby hospitals, said Abdel-Ghaffar.

Photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows a hospital where a fire broke out in Cairo, Egypt. At least three people were killed and 32 others wounded in a fire that broke out Wednesday at the charitable hospital in Cairo, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in a statement. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People gather outside a hospital where a fire broke out in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 1, 2023. At least three people were killed and 32 others wounded in a fire that broke out Wednesday at the charitable hospital in Cairo, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in a statement. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People gather outside a hospital where a fire broke out in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 1, 2023. At least three people were killed and 32 others wounded in a fire that broke out Wednesday at the charitable hospital in Cairo, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in a statement. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A fire truck is seen near a hospital where a fire broke out in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 1, 2023. At least three people were killed and 32 others wounded in a fire that broke out Wednesday at the charitable hospital in Cairo, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in a statement. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Security personnel and ambulances are seen outside a hospital where a fire broke out in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 1, 2023. At least three people were killed and 32 others wounded in a fire that broke out Wednesday at the charitable hospital in Cairo, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in a statement. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)