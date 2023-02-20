Fire at waste-to-energy plant in Florida has burned for a week

This image released by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows firefighters working to contain a fire at a waste-to-energy facility in Doral, a city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, the United States, on Feb. 12, 2023.(Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Handout via Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Fire at a waste-to-energy facility in Doral, a city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, has burned for a week.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department tweeted on Saturday evening that its crew continue to work on extinguishing the fire at the facility, which started on the afternoon of Feb. 12.

Progress has been made leading to a decrease in smoky conditions, the agency added, while Miami-Dade County recommended that nearby residents stay indoors on Friday to avoid exposure to the smoky air.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. An investigation will be conducted in the next few weeks.

The facility, built in 1985 on land owned by Miami-Dade County, is operated by Covanta Energy through a contractual agreement with the county.

Nearby residents have reportedly long complained of trouble breathing due to the terrible smell and the incinerator's impact on their property values. Some have called for it to be shut down.

