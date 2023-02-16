6 killed, 28 injured in east China building fire

Xinhua) 15:55, February 16, 2023

NANJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Six people were killed and 28 others injured in a building fire Thursday morning in east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 6:07 a.m. in Weitang Township of Xiangcheng District in the city of Suzhou and was extinguished about an hour later.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, among which two are severely injured.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

