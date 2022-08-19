We Are China

Helicopters dispatched to extinguish forest fire in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 13:57, August 19, 2022

A massive fire burns on a mountain in Fuling district of Chongqing, Aug. 19, 2022. Firefighters battle to contain the blaze. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Several helicopters were dispatched to help extinguish the fire.

A helicopter extinguishes the massive mountain fire in Fuling district of Chongqing, Aug. 19, 2022. Firefighters battle to contain the blaze. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

