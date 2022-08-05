Thai nightclub fire kills at least 13, injures dozens: rescue team

Xinhua) 13:14, August 05, 2022

BANGKOK, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- A fire at a nightclub in Thailand's Chonburi province in the early hours of Friday has killed at least 13 people and injured more than dozens, the rescue team said.

The fire, which broke out at about 1 a.m. (1800 GMT Thursday), has been put out and all the injured people have been hospitalized, said Wisarut Petcharat, a rescue worker at the scene with the Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation.

The victims, including nine males and four females, were all Thai nationals, Wisarut said.

He said his team has rushed 18 injured people to a local hospital, of whom three were seriously injured.

He said the club was a one-story building and an investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.

