Death toll rises to 29 in Beijing hospital fire
(Xinhua) 13:53, April 19, 2023
BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a hospital fire in Beijing has risen to 29, according to a press conference on Wednesday.
The fire, which broke out at Beijing Changfeng Hospital Tuesday, has been extinguished.
