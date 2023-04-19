Death toll rises to 29 in Beijing hospital fire

Xinhua) 13:53, April 19, 2023

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a hospital fire in Beijing has risen to 29, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

The fire, which broke out at Beijing Changfeng Hospital Tuesday, has been extinguished.

