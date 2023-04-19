Home>>
21 dead in Beijing hospital fire
(Xinhua) 09:56, April 19, 2023
This photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows Beijing Changfeng Hospital where a fire broke out in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-one people have been confirmed dead following a hospital fire in Beijing's Fengtai District on Tuesday, according to the district's fire and rescue department.
Firefighters received a report of a fire at an inpatient department building of Beijing Changfeng Hospital at 12:57 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 1:33 p.m., with 71 patients evacuated.
By 6 p.m., 21 people had been confirmed dead.
An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.
