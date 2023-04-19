12 detained over Beijing hospital fire

Xinhua) 14:09, April 19, 2023

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Twelve people, including the hospital chief, have been detained after the Beijing Changfeng Hospital fire that left 29 dead, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, has been extinguished.

