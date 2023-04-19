Home>>
12 detained over Beijing hospital fire
(Xinhua) 14:09, April 19, 2023
BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Twelve people, including the hospital chief, have been detained after the Beijing Changfeng Hospital fire that left 29 dead, according to a press conference on Wednesday.
The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, has been extinguished.
