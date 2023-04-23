39 injured in Beijing hospital fire under hospital care

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, 39 people remained in hospital for medical treatment after they were injured in a hospital fire in Beijing on Tuesday, according to the municipal authority on Saturday.

Among them, four aged 82.3 on average were in critical condition, mostly with age-related diseases in addition to the injuries sustained in the fire. There were 17 in serious condition and 18 others in stable condition.

The municipal authority has allocated the city's high-quality medical resources and invited experts from Beijing's renowned hospitals such as Peking Union Medical College Hospital, China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Peking University People's Hospital to provide individual diagnosis and treatment plans for each critically or seriously injured patient.

The death toll from the fire, which broke out Tuesday at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital and was extinguished within an hour, had risen to 29, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

