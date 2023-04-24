Crocus alatavicus blooms in Nalati grasslands in NW China's Xinjiang
Photo shows Crocus alatavicus in full bloom in Nalati grasslands in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yang Xiaoqian)
Crocus alatavicus, a flowering plant species in the genus Crocus of the family Iridaceae, has broken through the soil covered with snow and ice and began to bloom in the Nalati grasslands in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The plant is one of the wildflower species in the Nalati grasslands that begin to bloom relatively early in spring. With yellow stamens and petals that are purple on the outside and white inside, the flowers of Crocus alatavicus swaying in the spring breeze are a spectacular sight with magnificent snow-covered mountains, clear blue skies, and white clouds in the distance.
Photos
