Beekeepers in China's Xinjiang get busier in flower season

People's Daily Online) 15:11, April 14, 2023

A technician working for a drone apiary and beekeepers tend honeybees in an apricot orchard in the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Que Hure)

Beekeepers have become busier since bee reproduction and production of bee products started with the local forestry and fruit industry entering the flower season and pollination period in the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Region of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

More than 160 households are engaged in beekeeping in the autonomous prefecture. They have raised over 60,000 colonies of bees, which account for 46 percent of the total number of bee colonies kept in southern Xinjiang.

In recent years, drone apiaries across the autonomous prefecture have vigorously promoted improved drone species and modern technologies for large-scale beekeeping. They have promoted over 300 drones of improved species, and their proportion of improved drone species stands at above 75 percent.

