Pic story: traditional folk sport goat-grabbing in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:13, April 13, 2023

Bijiang Bigwazi and his teammates ride yaks in an adaptive training in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Goat-grabbing game is a traditional folk sport widely practiced during festive days in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The game has been passed down through generations. Riders attempt to grab a processed goatskin while riding yaks in this game. In 2009, the game was recognized and included in the list of intangible cultural heritage of Xinjiang.

The 44-year-old Bijiang Bigwazi is an inheritor of this intangible cultural heritage. Ever since he was 14 years old, he has been learning from his father how to play the game. Nowadays, he also participates in major festivals organized by the local government to showcase the charm of this unique sport as a way to boost the local tourism.

"Goat-grabbing is a sport for the brave. Since yaks are not very tame, riders are likely to get injured during the game. However, the game gives me an urge to win, as well as a chance to be recognized by the spectators," says Bigwazi.

Bijiang Bigwazi (R) competes in a goat-grabbing game at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Bijiang Bigwazi (C) competes in a goat-grabbing game at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bijiang Bigwazi (3rd R) competes in a goat-grabbing game at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bijiang Bigwazi (L) competes in a goat-grabbing game at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bijiang Bigwazi (R) and his teammates ride yaks on their way for an adaptive training in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Bijiang Bigwazi selects a game yak at his pen in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Bijiang Bigwazi (2nd R) and his teammates ride yaks in an adaptive training in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Bijiang Bigwazi (1st L) and his teammates ride yaks on their way for an adaptive training in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Bijiang Bigwazi (2nd R) and his teammates ride yaks in an adaptive training in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Villagers ride yaks at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bijiang Bigwazi (L) chats with his teammate at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bijiang Bigwazi (L) competes in a goat-grabbing game at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bijiang Bigwazi (C) raises his whip to celebrate his victory in a goat-grabbing game at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bijiang Bigwazi (2nd L) competes in a goat-grabbing game at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bijiang Bigwazi rides a yak in an adaptive training in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Bijiang Bigwazi poses for photos at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Bijiang Bigwazi poses for photos at a festive event in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Spectators gather to watch a goat-grabbing game in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bijiang Bigwazi and his teammate select a game yak in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Bijiang Bigwazi (1st R) and his teammates ride yaks on their way for an adaptive training in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

