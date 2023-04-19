Water birds seen at Bosten Lake, NW China's Xinjiang
As the temperature gradually rises in April, a large number of migratory birds have arrived at Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Bosten Lake is China's largest inland freshwater lake, and an important habitat and migration transfer station for birds. Thanks to the improving ecological environment at the lake and local people's rising awareness of wild animal and plant protection, the species and population of wild birds at Bosten Lake are on the rise.
Egrets play at Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nian Lei)
Photo shows a bird at Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nian Lei)
Photo shows birds at Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nian Lei)
Photo shows a bird at Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nian Lei)
Photo shows birds at Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nian Lei)
Photo shows birds at Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nian Lei)
Photo shows birds at Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nian Lei)
