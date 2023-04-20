Home>>
Driverless tractors sow cotton in Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 16:19, April 20, 2023
Farmers sow cotton seeds using driverless tractors in Artux city in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the country's largest cotton-producing area.
Through links to the BeiDou navigation satellite system, the driverless vehicles help realize high-quality and precision planting.
The city authorities are planning 67 square kilometers of cotton this year. One-third has been sowed and the rest is expected to be finished in late April.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video source: Shijie App-Artux Converged Media Center)
