Driverless tractors sow cotton in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 16:19, April 20, 2023

Farmers sow cotton seeds using driverless tractors in Artux city in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the country's largest cotton-producing area.

Through links to the BeiDou navigation satellite system, the driverless vehicles help realize high-quality and precision planting.

The city authorities are planning 67 square kilometers of cotton this year. One-third has been sowed and the rest is expected to be finished in late April.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video source: Shijie App-Artux Converged Media Center)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)