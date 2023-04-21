Chinese tech brands gain popularity in Malawi

Tecno mobile phones are displayed at a cellphone store in Blantyre, Malawi, on April 19, 2023. Chinese mobile phone brands have gained immense popularity in Malawi due to their affordability and reliability, offering advanced features at a competitive price point. (Photo by Joseph Mizere/Xinhua)

BLANTYRE, Malawi, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mobile phone brands have gained immense popularity in Malawi due to their affordability and reliability, offering advanced features at a competitive price point.

According to recent data collected by Statcounter, a trusted statistical website, popular Chinese brands such as Tecno, itel, Xiaomi, and Huawei account for a significant 59.57 percent share in Malawi, underscoring the increasing influence of Chinese technology on the Malawian market.

The surge in the popularity of Chinese brands has also generally been observed by various tech shops in Malawian cities, including Blantyre, where the demand for mobile phones is always high.

Alfred Khonje, a sales representative at Timeline Electronics in the commercial city of Blantyre, told Xinhua in an interview that Chinese mobile phone brands are fulfilling the demand for high-quality products at an affordable price, making them more accessible to the majority of his consumers.

"On average, these phones are sold at 120 U.S. dollars, which is a reasonable price for the average person. In today's generation, nobody wants to be left behind. From the young to the old, everyone desires to own a smartphone, which has led to increased demand, and these Chinese phones offer a great solution," Khonje said.

The brands are also coming in handy to students such as Patson Kuwelengeza, who studies at Soche Technical College in Blantyre and whose favorite brand is Xiaomi.

For the student, it is Xiaomi phones' better battery life, high-speed internet, and fast processors that he finds attractive as these functionalities cater to all tech requirements of a student. "Xiaomi phones are a game-changer for me; I highly recommend them to anyone who wants to enjoy the latest tech experience," Kuwelengeza said.

The diverse range of customers in Malawi, including students and young professionals, have increasingly turned to Chinese brands for their tech needs, indicating the growing popularity and widespread appeal of these products in the country.

Meanwhile, Huawei, a Chinese tech company, is in partnership with the Malawian government to upgrade the country's technology infrastructure through various projects, including the installation of nearly 3,000 km of fiber optic cables. This project will connect cities and over 100,000 businesses and homes nationwide.

