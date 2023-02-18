China's mobile phone shipment volume drops in 2022

Xinhua) 14:23, February 18, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile phone shipments dived 22.6 percent year on year to 272 million in 2022, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

In December alone, the country's mobile phone shipment volume fell 16.6 percent year on year to 27.86 million, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The shipment volume of 5G mobile phones reached 214 million last year, accounting for 78.8 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments.

Last year, 351 new smartphone models were released in the country, down 13.1 percent year on year.

Domestic brands continued to claim the lion's share of the Chinese mobile phone market in 2022, with their shipment volume reaching 229 million -- amounting to 84.2 percent of China's total mobile phone shipments.

