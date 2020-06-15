BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile phone shipments stood at 33.76 million units in May, declining 11.8 percent year on year, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

Shipments of 5G phones reached 15.64 million units last month, accounting for 46.3 percent of the total, a larger market share compared with April's 39.3 percent, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the same period, a total of 32 new models were introduced in the market, of which 16 were 5G models, CAICT data showed.

The country's domestic brands dominated mobile phone shipments in May, with those made by Chinese manufacturers hitting 30.97 million units and making up 91.7 percent of the total shipments.

In the first five months of this year, China's mobile phone shipments fell 18 percent year on year to 124 million units, with 169 new models released in the same period.