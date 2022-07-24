China's mobile phone shipments rise 9.2 pct in June

Xinhua) 13:19, July 24, 2022

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile phone shipments rose 9.2 percent year on year to 28.02 million units in June, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed.

In the first six months, total shipments came in at 136 million units, said the academy, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Domestic shipments of 5G mobile phones hit about 23.03 million units last month, jumping 16.3 percent from a year earlier and accounting for 82.2 percent of the total shipments.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market in June, with shipments reaching 24.51 million units, accounting for 87.5 percent of last month's total.

A total of 32 new phone models were rolled out by domestic brands in June, an increase of 14.3 percent, the data showed.

