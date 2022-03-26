Mobile phone shipments in China top 14.86 mln in February

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile phone shipments dropped 31.7 percent year on year to about 14.86 million units in February, according to a report by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Shipments of 5G mobile phones amounted to 11.37 million units during the period, representing a drop of 24.5 percent, said CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

China shipped a total of 47.89 million phones in the first two months of this year, down 22.6 percent from the same period of last year, the report said.

Data showed that China shipped 266 million 5G phones in 2021, surging by 63.5 percent from 2020.

