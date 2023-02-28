New products launch event of Xiaomi held in Barcelona, Spain

Xinhua) 09:57, February 28, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2023 shows the new products launch event of Chinese tech firm Xiaomi in Barcelona, Spain. Several products, including new smartphones, were released during the launch event of Xiaomi in Barcelona international convention center on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A visitor tries the newly released smartphone of Chinese tech firm Xiaomi during its new products launch event in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 26, 2023. Several products, including new smartphones, were released during the launch event of Xiaomi in Barcelona international convention center on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Visitors take photos of the newly released electric scooters of Chinese tech firm Xiaomi during its new products launch event in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 26, 2023. Several products, including new smartphones, were released during the launch event of Xiaomi in Barcelona international convention center on Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

