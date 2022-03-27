Smartphone maker Xiaomi registers robust revenue growth in 2021

Xinhua) 08:07, March 27, 2022

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electronics company Xiaomi reported solid revenue growth in 2021, while its annual shipment and market share both hit a record high.

In 2021, the company's business revenue rose 33.5 percent year on year to 328.3 billion yuan (about 51.5 billion U.S. dollars).

The Beijing-based smartphone maker said its adjusted net profit last year reached 22 billion yuan, up 69.5 percent year on year.

Xiaomi's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 21.4 percent year on year to 85.6 billion yuan, with its adjusted net profits up 39.6 percent to 4.5 billion yuan, the company said in its latest statement.

Xiaomi ranked third globally in terms of smartphone shipment last year, with a market share of 14.1 percent, according to the company.

