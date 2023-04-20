China's top legislator holds talks with president of Uruguayan House of Representatives

Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, holds talks with the president of the Uruguayan House of Representatives, Sebastian Andujar, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), on Wednesday held talks with the president of the Uruguayan House of Representatives, Sebastian Andujar, via video link.

Noting China has always attached great importance to the development of China-Uruguay relations, Zhao said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Uruguay further and take the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries as a new starting point to push forward bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Zhao said China appreciates Uruguay's firm adherence to the one-China principle and stands ready to strengthen political mutual trust with Uruguay, support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and respect each other's choice of development path.

He called on the two sides to promote mutual benefit and win-win results, achieve common development, and better align their development strategies within the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The two sides should strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, deepen mutual learning among civilizations, and consolidate popular support for friendship between the two countries, Zhao said. "We should work together to strengthen multilateral cooperation and jointly cope with global challenges," Zhao added.

The NPC of China is willing to continue the tradition of friendship with Uruguay's National Congress, deepen exchanges between the top level of the legislature, special committees, friendship groups, and lawmakers, and timely approve and revise legal documents promoting bilateral cooperation; exchange experience on coordinated economic and social development, democracy and rule of law, and poverty eradication; and strengthen communication and cooperation in multilateral parliamentary organizations, Zhao said.

He introduced the development of China's whole-process people's democracy, and said that China is willing to work with Uruguay to advocate the promotion of the common values of mankind, practice true multilateralism, and work to make the global governance system more just and equitable.

Andujar said Uruguay firmly adheres to the one-China principle. He thanked China for its generous assistance in the most difficult time for Uruguay to fight the pandemic.

Uruguay hopes to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries, so as to promote better understanding of each other between the two peoples, and common progress and development, Andujar added.

