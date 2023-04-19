Kenya woos Chinese to invest in special economic zones to boost exports

Xinhua) 13:37, April 19, 2023

NAIROBI, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Kenya is keen to attract Chinese investors to establish manufacturing plants in its special economic zones in order to boost the East African nation's exports, a government official said Tuesday.

Kenneth Chelule, the acting chief executive officer of the Kenya Special Economic Zones Authority, told Xinhua in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that the country is targeting Chinese investors in the electronics, textiles, pharmaceutical and medical devices, as well as lift and escalator sectors.

"We are offering Chinese investors a value proposition that Kenya is the premier investment destination for foreign investors in Africa," Chelule said on the sidelines of the special economic zones stakeholders' workshop.

He noted that Kenya is keen to rely on modern technology from Chinese industrialists to manufacture globally competitive products.

Chelule added that Kenya has signed a number of preferential trade agreements with major trading blocs and countries such as the European Union, Britain and the United States, providing lucrative markets for products made in the country.

He hoped that Chinese manufacturers will also help Kenya diversify its exports and help it move away from agricultural products.

