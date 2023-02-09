Feature: Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway boosting fortunes of Kenyan entrepreneurs

Xinhua)

NAIROBI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Kalpesh Manilal Solanki enjoys driving on the modern expressway in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, for a maximum of eight times daily to attend to business and personal errands.

The 27.1-km Nairobi Expressway, built by a Chinese firm under a public-private partnership model, on Tuesday, marked a milestone of ten million total trips by vehicles that have used it since its trial operation in May 2022.

Solanki had glowing words for the modern thoroughfare, often described as an iconic infrastructure, thanks to the vitality it has injected into his enterprise.

As a customs clearing agent for international filmmakers, Solanki commutes from home to the main airport in Nairobi using the expressway, amid a guarantee of speed, convenience, security and comfort. "I started using the expressway when it was at the trial phase and it is awesome and has made my work easier."

Solanki noted that his business has been on a profitable trajectory since he started using the expressway thanks to the seamless mobility that has enabled him to meet clients on time and negotiate deals.

Prior to the launch of the thoroughfare, Solanki used to endure long traffic snarl-ups on his way to work, to the detriment of his health and business.

The expressway has not only been a game changer in mobility and commerce but has also boosted Kenya's green aspirations through reduced carbon emissions by motorists, he said.

Senior Kenyan officials, industry executives, and regular users including Solanki graced the event on Tuesday to mark the milestone.

Principal Secretary for Roads Joseph Mbugua praised the popularity of the Nairobi Expressway among local motorists alongside its central place in Kenya's socioeconomic renewal.

As a flagship project of Kenya's Vision 2030, the expressway, whose construction by China Road and Bridge Corporation started in September 2020, has enhanced the movement of people, goods and services in Nairobi and its outskirts, injecting vitality into key economic sectors like tourism and financial services, Mbugua said.

Ann Kimotho, an entrepreneur dealing with beauty products and a resident of Loresho, a suburb located on Nairobi's northern fringes, said that thanks to the expressway, she is able to commute seamlessly to different parts of the city to meet clients.

"The traffic gridlock I used to grapple with in the past is no more and my clients are happy since I am able to deliver products on time," said Kimotho, who was among the high-frequency users of the expressway who were selected randomly and awarded a monetary gift.

Elijah Oyugi, a resident of Kitengela suburb which is located on the southern fringes of Nairobi, said that his construction business has also thrived amid ease of movement through the expressway to meet clients.

Zhao Yang, chief executive officer of Moja Expressway Company, which manages the operation of the expressway, said that an average of 50,000 motorists are using it daily, up from 10,000 when it started trial operation.

"The Nairobi Expressway not only reduces travel time between the east and west side of Nairobi from two hours to just about 20 minutes, but it also significantly reduces logistics and commuting costs," Zhao said.

Kungu Ndungu, director-general of the Kenya National Highways Authority, said the government will leverage the expressway to attract investments in key sectors of the economy like housing, tourism and manufacturing.

