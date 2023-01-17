Chinese firm to complete 400 kV Konza substation in Kenya's smart city by end of October

NAIROBI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China Aerospace Construction Group Company (CACGC) is set to complete the implementation of the 400 kV Konza substation and connecting overhead transmission lines in Konza Technopolis, Kenya's smart city, by the end of October, an official has said.

Zhu Yunye, project manager of the Kenya Power Transmission Expansion Project (KPTEP), said that construction of the 40 km, 400 kV Isinya-Konza transmission line and associated substations are currently 70 percent completed.

"We have also mobilized on the ground about 95 percent of the necessary equipment and materials required for the installation of the project," Zhu told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The 400 kV Konza substation, located about 70 km south of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, is part of the KPTEP which is being financed by the Export-Import Bank of China, Zhu said.

Hu Jing, the chief representative in Kenya of CACGC, said that CACGC is keen to introduce modern Chinese technology in the high voltage transmission industry into Africa and is committed to successfully delivering the KPTEP project.

"During the implementation, the KPTEP project has been training and providing more than 1,000 job opportunities to local communities," he said.

Alex Wachira, principal secretary in the State Department of Energy, said that the Chinese firm is capable of undertaking the project within the stipulated timelines as per the contract.

Wachira said that the project is very important to Kenya because it will provide sufficient and reliable power to the technopolis, which is one of the country's flagship development projects.

"The project will also enable major domestic and foreign industries to set up in the smart city," he added.

