Chinese embassy donates food, learning materials to Kenyan charity

Xinhua) 13:53, December 01, 2022

NAIROBI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Tuesday donated an assortment of items including maize flour, snacks, learning materials and toys to a charity dedicated to assisting vulnerable single mothers and children.

Miao Miao, a counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said the donation of foodstuff and stationery to the Jewell Foundation based in the central Kenyan county of Kiambu, will provide a new lease of life to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Miao pointed out that since 2019, the Chinese embassy has been donating money and food items to the charity, adding that the support will continue in the future to help transform the livelihoods of local communities.

"China and Kenya are good friends, good partners, good brothers and sisters, we are working together to build a China-Kenya, China-Africa community with a shared future," said the counselor.

Founded in 2015, Jewell Foundation's charity work includes providing meals to children and mentoring them to ensure they become productive members of society, said Caroline Ndung'u, the Foundation's Program Manager. "Our goal is to mentor these children and enable them to attain their potential," Ndung'u remarked, adding that they have also been assisting single mothers to feed their children and help them save on wages they earn from casual labor.

Ndung'u said that whenever funds are available, her organization has also been catering to the medical bills of single but vulnerable mothers and their children in the peri-urban settlements adjacent to the Chinese-built Thika Superhighway.

Jane Waringa, a middle-aged mother of three, hailed the donation of foodstuff from the Chinese embassy, saying it will relieve her of the burden of feeding her children amid the soaring cost of basic food items like maize flour. "I am looking forward to long-term cooperation between the Chinese Embassy and local communities geared towards raising the living standards of needy households," said Waringa.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)