Chinese embassy hosts cultural exhibition in Kenya's slum school

Xinhua) 16:25, November 10, 2022

NAIROBI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Wednesday hosted a cultural exhibition at the Mcedo Beijing School located in the sprawling Mathare slum of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Zhou Meifen, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya said that the event was aimed at enhancing exchanges between the youth of the two countries. "We want the Kenyan people to know and understand more about Chinese culture while at the same time the Chinese to know more about Kenyan culture."

During the event, both Chinese and Kenyan counterparts performed popular traditional songs of their countries. They also jointly had a taste of the Chinese Hulusi performance. Hulusi is a free reed wind instrument from China.

Chinese artist Ma Haishan also gave Mcedo Beijing School two of his traditional paintings that depict the rich heritage of the Asian nation as a symbol of the growing friendships between Kenya and China.

Benedict Kiage, director of Mcedo Beijing School said that the Chinese cultural exhibition will help cement the relationship between the people of the two countries. "This is a very special day for us because we have expanded our knowledge of Chinese culture and traditions."

