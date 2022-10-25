Kenya gears up for expo to boost Sino-Kenya ties

October 25, 2022

NAIROBI, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Kenya will host the fifth edition of the Kenya International Industrial Expo (KIIE) that is expected to boost Sino-Kenya ties, organizers said on Monday.

Gao Wei, managing director of Afripeak Expo Kenya, told journalists in Nairobi, Kenya's capital that 130 companies mainly from China and other countries will showcase their products for the expo that is scheduled to take place on Nov. 3-5.

"The Kenyan pavilion will also accommodate 20 local companies who will present their products and will have an opportunity to link to potential overseas buyers," Gao said.

He observed that more than 5,000 professionals and merchants from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and other countries are expected to attend the exhibition, saying that the trade show will display advanced general and construction machinery, hardware, solar and other renewable energy products, auto parts, chemical products as well as medical equipment from China.

Pius Rotich, general manager in charge of investment promotion at the Kenya Investment Authority said that the expo provides an opportunity for Kenya to enhance its industrialization drive through linkages and partnerships with Chinese firms.

Rotich added that the exhibition also provides a unique platform for both government and private sectors from China and Kenya to cooperate on agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and construction which are the key sectors of priority for Kenya.

"This expo is coming at a time when the government is working hard to revive businesses that had been affected by the pandemic and slowed down during the electioneering period," he noted.

Rotich revealed that the trading platform is also ideal for Kenyan companies seeking new markets for tea, coffee, avocados and flowers in China.

