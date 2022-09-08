Home>>
Xi sends congratulations to Kenyan President-elect Ruto
(Xinhua) 08:15, September 08, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message Wednesday to William Samoei Ruto on his election as Kenyan president.
Xi pointed out that China and Kenya enjoy a time-honored friendship, and that their cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results in recent years.
Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kenya relations, Xi said he is willing to make joint efforts with Ruto to push forward the development of China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, so as to benefit the two countries and peoples.
