China, Kenya agree to further enhance cooperation

Xinhua) 08:51, June 16, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, with both sides pledging to further promote bilateral cooperation.

Noting that Kenya is China's comprehensive strategic and cooperative partner, Wang said under the guidance of the two heads of state, China-Kenya relations have entered the best period in history, with political mutual trust deepening and practical cooperation leading the way in China-Africa cooperation.

China appreciates Kenya's strong support on issues concerning China's core interests and is ready to work with Kenya to speed up the implementation of the outcomes of the eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Wang said, adding that he hopes Kenya will ensure the safety of Chinese institutions, projects and personnel in the African country.

The world is facing various severe challenges and even the danger of division, Wang said, noting that some countries are practicing unilateralism and hegemony in the name of multilateralism and democracy, and undermining existing mechanisms and the international order.

Kenya, as a major African country with significant influence, has always played a constructive role in the international arena, he said.

China is ready to work with Kenya to firmly advocate and practice multilateralism, safeguard the common interest of developing countries, and uphold the basic norms governing international relations, he said, adding that the Chinese side looks forward to Kenya's participation in the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Omamo said Kenya-China relations are of strategic significance and have set a model of mutual benefit and win-win results.

China is an important strategic partner of Africa, Omamo said, adding that Kenya and other African countries are willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached at the eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC.

Kenya supports the GDI and stands ready to work with China to make greater contributions to world development and prosperity, she said.

Kenya sincerely appreciates China's support for Kenya's economic and social development and will continue to take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions, projects and personnel in Kenya, she said.

Omamo also said Kenya believes that the international community should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, especially in helping developing countries overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible and promote economic recovery.

