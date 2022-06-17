Kenyan traders eye Chinese market to boost revenues

Xinhua) 09:10, June 17, 2022

NAIROBI, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan traders are keen to enhance their exports to China in order to boost their revenues, the industry lobby said on Wednesday.

James Odongo, CEO of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) for Nairobi County told journalists that some of the major Kenyan products that can be supported for further exporting to meet growing international demand include vegetables, tea, flower and coffee.

"The Kenya-China trade linkages also offer an opportunity, for the transfer of skills and technology from China to the local market even as Kenya seeks to rebuild from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," Odongo said during a trade and investment forum premised on the theme of expanding opportunities for Kenyan companies.

The event which was held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, was aimed at promoting discussions on ways to tap into the Chinese market.

In January, Kenya signed a total of six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with China touching on trade, digital innovations, green development, and investments aimed at increasing export and import opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

Odongo observed that Kenyan businesses require technical and financing support in order to upscale the production of promising export products.

"We also require support for the development of labeling and phytosanitary control standards appropriate to products for the Chinese market," he added.

Government data indicate that in 2021, Kenya exported goods worth 21.9 billion shillings (186 million U.S. dollars) to China. The key export products consisted of agricultural goods such as flowers and avocadoes.

