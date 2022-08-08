Home>>
China-built modern railway helps foster job creation for local people in Kenya
(Xinhua) 08:21, August 08, 2022
Train crew Fionah communicates with passengers on a Mombasa-Nairobi Railway passenger train, July 29, 2022. Launched on May 31, 2017, the 480 km Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), financed mainly by China and constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), has fostered job creation for local people.
Afristar, the company operating the SGR, has employed Kenyans in 123 railway professions which fall under 5 railway departments, including railway transportation, locomotive, track, signal, and rolling stock.
As of July 31, there are currently 1,359 employees working at Afristar, among them 1,049 are Kenyan employees. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
