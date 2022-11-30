Chinese cultural event held at Kenya National Theater in Nairobi
A Kenyan student performs Chinese Kongfu during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya on Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
A Kenyan tries to draw an opera mask during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya on Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
A Kenyan tries to draw an opera mask during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
A Kenyan dressed in a Chinese opera costume poses for a photo during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
Kenyan students perform Chinese Kongfu during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
Kenyan students perform traditional Chinese opera during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
Kenyan students perform traditional Chinese opera during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
A Kenyan student dressed in a Chinese opera costume is pictured during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
A Kenyan tries to draw an opera mask during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya on Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Chinese-sponsored solar-powered boreholes tackling water stress in Kenya's arid lands
- Feature: China-built reservoirs bring clean water to drought-hit Kenyan area
- China's TCL launches C-Series 4k LED TVs in Kenya
- Chinese embassy hosts cultural exhibition in Kenya's slum school
- Feature: Chinese products excite Kenyan visitors at major exhibition
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.