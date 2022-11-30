Chinese cultural event held at Kenya National Theater in Nairobi

Xinhua) 10:51, November 30, 2022

A Kenyan student performs Chinese Kongfu during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya on Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A Kenyan tries to draw an opera mask during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya on Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A Kenyan tries to draw an opera mask during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A Kenyan dressed in a Chinese opera costume poses for a photo during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Kenyan students perform Chinese Kongfu during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Kenyan students perform traditional Chinese opera during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Kenyan students perform traditional Chinese opera during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A Kenyan student dressed in a Chinese opera costume is pictured during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A Kenyan tries to draw an opera mask during a Chinese cultural event held at the Kenya National Theater in Nairobi, Kenya on Nov. 28, 2022. Launched by Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Kenya Cultural Center and Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, an event themed with Chinese opera was held at the Kenya National Theater on Monday in Nairobi. A series of activities enables attendees to have a better knowledge of Chinese opera and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)