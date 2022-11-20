China's TCL launches C-Series 4k LED TVs in Kenya

Xinhua) 10:18, November 20, 2022

NAIROBI, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- TCL Electronics, a leading TV brand around the world and pioneer in consumer electronics, has brought its C-Series 4k LED TV line-up into the growing Kenyan market.

"We are proud to unveil TCL's latest generation of Mini LED and QLED C-Series TVs, to offer premium home theater experience to consumers in the Middle East and Africa," said Jitendra Kulkani, Sales Director of TCL Middle East &Africa, at a launch event held on Friday in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

During the launch, the Chinese firm unveiled its C-Series TV products, including C635, C735, C835, and C935, with the C935 and C835 models both raising the bar of powerful imagery and offering stunning brightness performance to achieve striking contrast and show captivating details.

Edwin Oyaro, TCL country sales manager in Kenya, said that TCL TVs that come in different sizes and price ranges have offered Kenyan consumers more choices, with entry-level TV starting at around 500 U.S. dollars and high-end TV selling at around 3,000 U.S. dollars.

"TCL's TVs always have extraordinary performances with competitive lower prices," said Amani, a Kenyan influencer on Twitter.

During Friday's launch, TCL also brought its latest home appliances including washing machines and refrigerators to Kenya.

Kulkani said TCL has expanded in Kenya significantly. "We have great ambitions for the future with an efficient local marketing mapping plan."

Data from the firm shows that in 2021, TCL TV's market share grew by 11.5 percent with 24.6 million units of LCD TV shipment. As a global technology brand with presence in over 160 countries and regions, TCL has been offering products to approximately 300 million users globally

